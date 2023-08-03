Bcwm LLC Sells 128,406 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bcwm LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 85.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,406 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,708,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,477,000 after buying an additional 1,521,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.32. 703,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

