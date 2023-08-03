Bcwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bcwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up approximately 3.0% of Bcwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,158,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,244,000 after buying an additional 35,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.24. The company had a trading volume of 312,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,446. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.24.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.