Bcwm LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Bcwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 72,896 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,127,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

EIDO traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $23.27. 166,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $480.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

