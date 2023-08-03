Bcwm LLC Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bcwm LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 2.6% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bcwm LLC owned 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.3 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 475,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $104.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.