Bcwm LLC Buys 3,074 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bcwm LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 1.6% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 219,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 27,042 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,902,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.55% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

