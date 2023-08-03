Bcwm LLC Acquires Shares of 94,770 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bcwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,714,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249,270 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,941,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,132,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 152.6% in the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,093,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,340,000 after buying an additional 1,868,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,709,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after purchasing an additional 578,320 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,287,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,469,004. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

