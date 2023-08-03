Bcwm LLC Acquires 32,771 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bcwm LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,095 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the quarter. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,433,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,428,352. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.83, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

