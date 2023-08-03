Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 132.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Baxter International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,964. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.49%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. 888 reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

