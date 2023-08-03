Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of BLCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.87. 170,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.69 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 264,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 87,776 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 139,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,487 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 543,895 shares during the period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

