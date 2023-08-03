Bausch Health Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 57,232 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 426% compared to the average daily volume of 10,873 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,148,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BHC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 7,439,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.97. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

