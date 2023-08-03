Barrington Research Comments on Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HURN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 2.3 %

HURN opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,075,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 832.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John D. Kelly bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,711.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

