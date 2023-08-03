Barclays Raises Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $56.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MTCH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 103.12% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Match Group by 92,835.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $120,129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after buying an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $62,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

