Barclays Boosts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $42.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on U. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $378,989.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,495,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,417,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $378,989.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,495,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,417,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,023,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at $89,019,841.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,235 shares of company stock valued at $21,644,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Unity Software by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

