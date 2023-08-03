Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 6,578 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
PG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.39.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
