Bank of Marin Sells 865 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bank of Marin lowered its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 185,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,505. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

