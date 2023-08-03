Bank of Marin Sells 250 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Marin trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.39 and its 200-day moving average is $183.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $258.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

