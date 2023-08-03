Bank of Marin Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bank of Marin reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.56.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.81. 2,069,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,984. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.14. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $51,627,118. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

