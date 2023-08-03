Bank of Marin Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of Marin increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Chevron were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.65. 3,342,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,167. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $304.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

