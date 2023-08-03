Bank of Marin Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Marin lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

