Bank of Marin Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Bank of Marin lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Bank of Marin owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FENY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 294,055 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 974,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 691,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

FENY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 506,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

