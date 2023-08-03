Bank of Marin Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of Marin cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,116,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

