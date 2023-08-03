Bank of Marin Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Bank of Marin decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Ball were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 10.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.13. 2,459,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Ball’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

