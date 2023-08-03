Bank of America Downgrades Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) to Neutral

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CERE. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $88,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $181,949.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,940 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,999,000 after purchasing an additional 861,581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,880 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,527,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after acquiring an additional 304,798 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,317,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

