Bank of America Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $24.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.12.

AVTR opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantor by 60.6% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 239,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 90,388 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Avantor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 144,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,779,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

