Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) versus Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Head-To-Head Survey

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) and Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Voyager Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 0 0 N/A Voyager Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $7.05 billion 1.72 $1.92 billion $7.47 6.06 Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.00 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -0.01

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Voyager Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Digital. Voyager Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank Hapoalim B.M., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Voyager Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 24.65% 14.80% 1.03% Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats Voyager Digital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure projects, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; financing of working capital; syndication; credit-risk sales; financing of construction projects; dealing-room services; federal deposit insurance; and credit cards services. Further, it provides clearing of payment, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, and issuance management services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through branches, external and internal automatic teller machines, external and internal check-deposit machines, information stations, self-service stations, and night safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

