Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.77. 678,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,988. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0841 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSBR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.25.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Stories

