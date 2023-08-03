Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance
Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.77. 678,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,988. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0841 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.
Several research firms have issued reports on BSBR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.25.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.
