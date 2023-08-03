Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.69. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 748,058 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,844,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 60,244 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 42,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,514,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

