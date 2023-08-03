Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Director Sells $427,255.28 in Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BMI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.46. 117,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,401. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.16 and a 12 month high of $167.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average of $132.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Badger Meter by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

