B. Riley Weighs in on Medallion Financial Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medallion Financial in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

Medallion Financial stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $63.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

