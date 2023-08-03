Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Down 3.4%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $47.03. 152,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 481,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Axos Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

