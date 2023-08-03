Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) CEO Gregory Garrabrants Sells 40,000 Shares

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,103,447.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Garrabrants also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axos Financial alerts:

On Thursday, August 3rd, Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of Axos Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AX traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.44. 357,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 485,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 173,836 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after acquiring an additional 177,729 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axos Financial

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.