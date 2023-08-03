Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Short Interest Update

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $178.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.19 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $109.31 and a 1-year high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

