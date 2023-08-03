Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Reaches $813.56 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $813.56 million and approximately $54.12 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $5.79 or 0.00019839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00014040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,199.48 or 1.00046612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,506,242 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,506,242.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.89728529 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $52,061,139.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

