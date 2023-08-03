Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.01. 471,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,486. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ACLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

