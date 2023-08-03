AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Down 3.5%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.06. 102,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 217,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCEL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.47.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 70.59%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

