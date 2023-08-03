Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 667,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,601. Avista has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.93%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney bought 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $653,289.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,843. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Avista by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,497,000 after acquiring an additional 292,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 231.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth approximately $744,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVA. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

View Our Latest Report on AVA

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.