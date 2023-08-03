Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.22 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22, Briefing.com reports. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 404.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Avis Budget Group Stock Performance
Shares of CAR opened at $223.16 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group
In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.67.
About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.
