Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,272,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108,165 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices comprises 2.9% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 3.63% of Avid Bioservices worth $42,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,617,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 303,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 841,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 59,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 309,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $81,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $640,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $87,426.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $81,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,642 shares of company stock worth $1,147,989. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 2.6 %

CDMO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.19. 602,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,696. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $764.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

