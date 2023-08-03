AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.50.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.9 %

AVB traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.62. The company had a trading volume of 428,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,756. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day moving average of $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

