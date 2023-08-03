AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

AVB stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.39. 869,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,880. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 102.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

