Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the business services provider on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $10.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.17. The company had a trading volume of 624,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $837,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

