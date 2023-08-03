Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lowered by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 4.3% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 24,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,574,367,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,249,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.