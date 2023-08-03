Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 1,706,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,973,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.53.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,601,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,554.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,780,985 shares of company stock worth $10,207,915. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.