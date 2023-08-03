AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417,755 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

