AtonRa Partners Sells 485 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Xylem were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.18. 275,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,774. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $118.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

