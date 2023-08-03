AtonRa Partners Has $228,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AtonRa Partners lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 828,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,413. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $103.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.49. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

