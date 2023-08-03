AtonRa Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

AtonRa Partners decreased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,384,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after purchasing an additional 428,410 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,511,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,075,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,790,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,535. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

