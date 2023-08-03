Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atmos Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00 to $6.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$6.10 EPS.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.34. 1,117,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.77. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.86%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.