Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) is Partners Group Holding AG’s 10th Largest Position

Partners Group Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,709 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for about 3.4% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.26% of Atmos Energy worth $42,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.32. 1,123,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.77.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.