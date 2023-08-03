Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of ASTE stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 71,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 354,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 161,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 79,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

